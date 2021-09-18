Big Daddy Star and Adam Sandler Collaborator Peter Dante Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Neighbor

Actor Peter Dante, best known for his roles in numerous Adam Sandle movies including Big Daddy and The Waterboy, was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday morning after Dante allegedly threatened to kill his neighbor over a noise complaint. According to TMZ, Dante confronted the neighbor regarding noise from a construction project on the neighbor’s home with the confrontation escalating to the point where Dante allegedly threatened to not only kill the neighbor but also harm his wife and children.



Dante was charged with a felony offense for the threats and later released on $50,000 bail around 6 p.m. that same day. He is expected to appear in court regarding the matter on January 12, 2022. Thus far Dante nor his representatives have made any comment regarding the matter, though Dante has since been active on social media. Prior to the incident, Dante shared a tribute to late comedian Norm Macdonald, who also appeared in a number of Sandlers’ films including Billy Madison and Grown Ups. Macdonald died earlier this week at the age of 61 after a private battle with cancer.



According to TMZ, this recent arrest isn’t the first time Dante has been accused of making violent threats. In 2013, he was thrown out of a Los Angeles hotel and arrested after allegedly making threats of a similar nature as well as using racial slurs.



Over his career, Dante has been a frequent collaborator with Sandler appearing in a number of his films. He first appeared as David’s friend in 1998’s The Wedding Singer before appearing as Gee Grenouille in The Waterboy later that year. He also went on to play Tommy Grayton in Big Daddy, Murph in Mr. Deeds, and many more. His most recent film with Sandler was 2013’s Grown Ups 2 in which he played Officer Dante. Outside of his work in Sanders’ films, Dante has also worked on a number of television shows, including appearances on several episodes of The Larry Sanders Show in the 1990s, The King of Queens, and Comedy Central’s Typical Rick. His more recent work includes voicing the character “Peter from Bakersfield” in a 2019 episode of the Fuse animated/live-action series Sugar and Toys and as Bill in the independent film The Pizza Joint which was released back in May.