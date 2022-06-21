Former President Bill Clinton Says He Asked Agents to Scour Area 51 for Aliens

The conversation around UFOS and UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) is growing less taboo with each passing day, with the likes of the United States government and NASA publicly announcing further investigation of the unknown objects. Now, former president Bill Clinton says he and a staffer were so curious about extraterrestrial life when in office, they had to double-check and see if any aliens were actually being held at Area 51.

In a recent appearance on The Late Late Show, Clinton told host James Corden that he and his Chief of Staff John Podesta were hoping to get to the bottom of both Area 51 and the Roswell incident, so they sent security advisors to the Nevada-based Air Force facility for recon work.

"I said we got to find out how we're going to deal with this because that's where we do a lot of our invisibility research in terms of technology, like how we fly airplanes that aren't picked up by radar and all that," Clinton said on the show. "So that's why they're so secretive. But there's no aliens that I know [of]."

Clinton said he sent the late Sandy Berger to Area 51 to check it out. At the time, Berger was serving as the National Security Advisor in the Clinton administration.

This isn't the first time the politician has spoken on the matter. Just last summer, Clinton revealed on a separate talk show that he thought the odds were in the favor of alien life existing somewhere out amongst the stars.

"The truth is, we've never proved one, but there are things flying around up there that we haven't fully identified yet," he said on Live with Kelly and Ryan last June. That's when he quickly pivoted and told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to think of the vastness of the cosmos.

"Keep in mind there are billions of galaxies in an ever-expanding universe," Clinton added. "I mean, you can't even get your mind around the sheer number of things that are out there. No one knows, but I think the probability is that there is something you would call life somewhere else."

Corden once also asked President Barack Obama about aliens and UAP as well, though he carefully skirted around the question.

"Well, when it comes to aliens, there are some things I can just can't tell you on air," Obama shared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "The truth is that when I came into office, I asked. I was like, 'All right, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceships?' They did a little bit of research and the answer was 'no.'"

He added, "What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are. We can't explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. I think that people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is, but I have nothing to report to you today."