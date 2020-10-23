Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Make Fun of Shoe Photoshop Conspiracy Theory

✖

With Election Day drawing closer and closer, many celebrities have been taking to social media to encourage their fans and followers to vote. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are among the latest to do so, sharing a photo on Instagram of the pair holding their mail-in ballots -- a photo that quickly courted attention for an unexpected reason. Some noticed that Lively - who was shown barefoot in Reynolds' post of the photo - had appeared to Photoshop shoes onto her feet in her post. Soon after, Reynolds took to his Instagram stories to poke fun at the ordeal, showing Lively with a more obviously drawn-on pair of shoes.

Lively proceeded to share the photo on her Instagram Stories, joking that she doesn't "see the issue".

In subsequent posts, she admitted to drawing on the footwear, asking the shoe brand Louboutin if they were hiring a "barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience."

"Can you tell I was so happy to get outta a onesie and vote," Lively wrote in a later post. "Sure it was an absentee drop off ballot with a mask covering my look. But dammit, I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit."

Reynolds, who is initially from Canada, initially shared the photo to celebrate the fact that he was voting in America for the first time.

"This is my first time voting in America," Reynolds wrote. "I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly"

