Tubi Announces Breaking Bear Animated Series From Blink-182's Tom DeLonge

Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge is executive producing a new animated series for Tubi. Breaking Bear is an adult animated comedy greenlit as a Tubi Original, created by Julien Nitzberg (The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia) and produced by Cartel Entertainment (Creepshow, Twelve Forever, and Day of the Dead) and Tom DeLonge's To The Stars Media (Monsters of California, Unidentified). Breaking Bear parodies the tropes of mobster dramas, comically combining elements of Hanna Barbera's Yogi Bear with the hit HBO mobster series The Sopranos.

"When The Cartel pitched a series with cartoon animals as mobsters, I knew it was an offer I couldn't refuse," said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. "This is the perfect project to expand our adult animation offering after the stellar success of The Freak Brothers, cementing Tubi as a destination for adult humor."

Breaking Bear follows the escapades of three bear siblings who decide they have to start selling drugs in order to raise money and save their home after gas companies start fracking next to their cave. The bears soon enlist other forest animals in a scheme that will pit them against oil companies, The Russian Mafia, local Hell's Angels, and polar bears who hate anything that isn't white.

(Photo: Tubi)

Tubi has been quietly growing its adult animation collection, with both library and original animated content on the free-to-stream platform. In May, three new made-for-Tubi movies from FOX's Emmy Award-winning animation house, Bento Box Entertainment, were announced as Tubi Originals, including Pastacolypse, from Aqua Teen Hunger Force co-creator Matthew Maiellaro; Millennial Hunter, from comedian and actor Sam Taggart; and Big Bruh, from writer, stand-up comic and Duncanville co-producer Jerron Horton. Tubi's adult animation offering also includes library titles such as Mike Tyson Mysteries, The PJs, SuperMansion, Brickleberry, Kevin Smith: Smodimations, Alien News Desk, Nerdland, and more, in addition to the original series The Freak Brothers, which stars Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Pete Davidson, and Tiffany Haddish.

Breaking Bear is executive produced by Tom DeLonge (Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker), Stan Spry (Creepshow, Day of the Dead), Jeff Holland (Creepshow, Day of the Dead), Bradford Bricken (Twelve Forever), and Eric Woods (Creepshow, Harland Manor). Julien Nitzberg also serves as an executive producer and showrunner.