Blink-182 30th Anniversary Funko Pop 3-Pack Is Up for Pre-Order

Iconic punk rock band Blink-182 turns 30 this year, and Funko is celebrating with a Pop figure 3-pack that features original members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge in all of their naked "What's My Age Again" music video glory (see the reverse image below). Pre-orders for the Blink-182 Pop figure set are live here at Hot Topic and here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22) – but that might not be the only good news on the Blink-182 front.

This new Funko Pop set might also celebrate the return of Tom DeLonge to the band. DeLonge recently updated his Instagram profile to include Blink alongside Angels & Airwaves. He also posted the following throwback image:

At the time of writing, Blink-182 hasn't confirmed the change or the status of Matt Skiba, who replaced DeLonge in 2015. It certainly would be a good time for a reunion given that Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker both survived life-threatening illnesses. Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, DeLonge noted that Hoppus' cancer diagnosis lead to a reconciliation.

"The way the universe works is strange because I reached out to Mark because I needed him to sign this piece of paper that had to do with my divorce," DeLonge told Lowe. "Only because of that call did I learn he had cancer. And he told me on the phone. I was like, "Wait, what?" And we weren't really talking much at all, maybe once every couple of months, a little text here and there.

"But now, we talk multiple times a day. So it's like we've been able to completely repair that friendship and really cut to the depth of who we are as people and what this is all about."