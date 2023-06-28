Bluestone Lane Coffee Is Sending a Fan to Australia Just for Drinking Coffee

Coffee is one of those things that is beloved by people pretty much all around the world and indeed, different parts of the world have their own unique and beloved coffee culture. Among some of the most world-renowned coffee cultures is Australia and now, Bluestone Lane Coffee is looking to send one lucky "local" (aka, a Bluestone Lane coffee fan) and a guest to experience the land down under's coffee culture first hand. On Wednesday, the Australian-inspired coffee shop, cafe, and lifestyle brand announced that, in celebration of their 10th anniversary they are giving away a trip to Australia — just for drinking coffee.

According to Bluestone Lane, all coffee fans have to do is order their daily coffee from one of their cafes via the Bluestone Lane app or via the QR code in store between July 1st and July 23rd. Each order counts as a chance to win (up to 10 times) and a step closer to Australia. Included in the experience is a luxurious round-trip experience to Australia for two courtesy of Bluestone Lane along with Tourism Australia, Qantas, and Luxury Escapes. The lucky winner will be selected on July 24th — Bluestone's official 10th birthday. Bluestone Lane was first created in 2013 by Nick Stone, inspired by the coffee culture of his hometown, Melbourne, Australia. The brand is known for introducing the "Flat White" and "Avocado Smash" to the U.S. and currently has 70+ shops and cafe's nationwide with. more opening this year. You can find your nearest Bluestone Lane here.

"Imagine exploring the alleyways of Melbourne, walking along the sand at Bondi Beach, snorkeling at the Whitsundays. Sounds good doesn't it! Australia is a land filled with wonders, and we want to share its magic with you," the brand's official blog post announcing the giveaway states.

The grand prize includes two round trip Qantas flights to Australia as well as accommodation for seven nights from Luxury Escapes. More details and official rules as well as an entry form can be found for the giveaway here.

Bluestone Lane is Just the Latest Coffee Brand to Reward Coffee Drinkers

While Bluestone Lane is looking to send a coffee lover on the trip of a lifetime, they're not the only coffee company rewarding a love of the beverage. Recently, Peet's Coffee announced that they are looking for a fan to be their first ever "Chief Cold Brew Officer", one that will be paid with an unlimited supply of cold brew. And last year, Coffee Mate paid coffee drinkers to skip their Thanksgiving 5K races in favor of staying home to enjoy their morning cup.

What do you think? Will you be trying to win a trip to Australia just by drinking coffee? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.