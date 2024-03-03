Buffalo Wild Wings Drop Two New Honey-Infused Sauces

Buffalo Wild Wings is cashing in on the Hot Honey craze. The national sports bar chain has unveiled the addition of two new honey-infused sauces wing fiends can get the next time they stop in. Both Honey Sriracha and Honey Garlic are now available at participating locations, giving you two new sweet and spicy options.

"At Buffalo Wild Wings, we pride ourselves on having the best sauces in the business to pair with our iconic wings," Tristan Meline, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings, said in a press release. "Just in time for March Madness, our limited-edition Honey Garlic and new Honey Sriracha sauces are the perfect reasons for fans to catch the action at B-Dubs all tournament long."

Like most out new B-Dubs sauces, the Honey Sriracha and Honey Garlic varieties are both limited-time offerings through the NCAA's March Madness tournament. The chain's even celebrating with a sizable promotion on March 21st, the first day of the tournament, by offering buy one, get one wings all day long.

"Honey Garlic and Honey Sriracha combine sweet honey with two bold flavors, adding new dynamic tastes into the mix of Buffalo Wild Wings' expansive lineup of 26 iconic sauces and dry rubs," the chain says of the new additions. "Honey Garlic is a returning favorite that features rich, tangy garlic perfectly balanced with honey and soy for a sweet, salty and garlicky flavor. Honey Sriracha also blends honey with another classic flavor – spicy sriracha – for a fiery-sweet and truly craveable taste."

It's unclear how long after March Madness the two flavors will stick around. Last year, Buffalo Wild Wings revealed a new Buffalo Ranch sauce for the occasion, which was available through most of March and April.

Honey Sriracha and Honey Garlic are the first two additions to the B-Dubs menu since the chain brought back Hot BBQ last fall.

"We are always listening to our fans and the passion for Hot BBQ has been overwhelming. We know there will be a lot of excited people out there to see this one back on the menu this fall," Meline said at the time. "We're also thrilled to introduce Bulleit Bourbon BBQ, bringing a sweet, smoky tang to our stacked lineup of sauces and seasonings. So whether you're all about the Hot BBQ return or eager to try something new, our limited-only only sauces have you covered this football season."