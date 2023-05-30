Burger King Is Dropping Dorito-Breaded Chicken Fries (but You Might Not Be Able to Get Them)

While the Doritos Locos Taco continues to be a staple on Taco Bell menus around the world, Burger King is looking to get into the good graces of the tortilla chip brand. Select locations of the fast-food burger joint will begin selling Doritos Chilli Heatwave Chicken Fries, a spicy new take on the chain's longtime snack. Using the same chicken base, each fry is instead coated with crushed Doritos chips before being tossed in a special Doritos Chilli Heatwave spice.

If you're hoping to get a bite of the new chicken fries, there is one slight catch—they're only available in the United Kingdom. Those in the area will recognize Chilli Heatwave as one of the most popular Doritos flavors in markets such as the UK, Italy, and France.

This isn't the first big Chicken Fries innovation the King has released this year. In the United States, the chain rolled out Spicy Chicken Fries for a limited time earlier this year. Those have since been removed from Burger King menus after a multi-month run.

What other new items does Burger King have?

Earlier this year, the chain unveiled its lineup of International Chicken Sandwiches, paying tribute to American, Italian, and Mexican cuisines.

The Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich is described as featuring a lightly breaded chicken patty layered with spicy queso sauce and crispy jalapenos on a long sesame seed bun. The American Original Sandwich consists of a lightly breaded chicken patty topped with crisp lettuce and creamy mayonnaise on a long sesame seed bun while the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich features an original long white meat chicken patty, lightly breaded and topped with two slices of mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a long sesame seed bun.

The American Original Chicken Sandwich is a regular menu item, and the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich is a fan-favorite that appears on the Burger King menu periodically, but this is the first time we've seen the Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich. Previous iterations of the International Original Chicken Sandwich lineup have included the French Original Chicken Sandwich, which was a variation on a chicken cordon bleu with mayonnaise, ham and Swiss cheese. The International Chicken Sandwiches lineup was first introduced by Burger King in 1988.