Burger King Letting Fans Vote on Next Menu Item

Burger King is letting its fans choose the next item the chain adds to its menu. Wednesday, the burger chain launched a new poll on its app allowing Royal Perks members to either vote on bringing back a fan-favorite spicy item first introduced last year, or an all-new item that has yet to hit the Burger King menu. The items in question are the Ghost Pepper Whopper, having gone viral last Halloween for its orange bun, or Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, said to be the spiciest version of the chain’s chicken side.

The latter would technically be new to the chain’s menu, only having been previously available through limited market tests in 2021. As of press time, there’s no exact timeline available on how long Royal Perks members have to vote, so you better get your vote in as soon as possible, nor is it clear when the items would be introduced to Burger King menus. Judging by last year’s release, the Ghost Pepper Whopper began surfacing at some locations in late September and was available through Halloween.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The method is something lifted from Taco Bell as of late, the national Mexican chain that frequently has fans vote on the return of various favorites. Most recently, fans of the Bell voted to bring back the Beefy Crunch Burrito.

“We’ve heard our fans’ passionate pleas and seen their grassroots campaigns – and even tattoos – for us to reintroduce former menu items, and now, it’s up to these fan-made movements to decide which item comes out a winner,” Taco Bell chief digital officer Dane Mathews said of the promotion. “Our fans rigorously turn to our social media to voice their menu item love and we’re excited to give them the opportunity to redistribute that passion through this unique in-app voting experience that impacts real change on our menus!”

The item won one of Taco Bell’s new voting contests earlier this year, largely thanks in part to a viral Facebook group pushing for the item’s return. Beefy Crunch Movement, as the group is called, has swelled to over 67,000 members led by founder Richard Axton.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the Beefy Crunch Movement,” Axton said in a press release announcing the item’s return. “We banded together earlier this year, got the votes in and we are beyond pumped to finally get a taste of what we believe is the best item to ever hit Taco Bell menus. We are counting down the days until August 1 when it’s available early access and looking forward to savoring every last bite while it’s still available.”