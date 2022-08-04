Cap'n Cruch Has an Actual Boat Now and Wants to Take You to Work

Last summer, fans of Cap'n Crunch cereal were offered a once in a lifetime experience with the opportunity to stay on the Cap'n's houseboat, The Cap'n's Quarters. Now, the Cap'n is back with a different boat and a different adventure: he wants to help with your commute. On Wednesday, Cap'n Crunch announced the Cap'n's Commute, an actual commuter water taxi that's been transformed into the Cap'n's very own S.S. Guppy.

According to the Cap'n Crunch brand, the ferry will set sail August 9th through August 11th between 8am and 11am ET in New York City. Passenger will get to enjoy a music from a local DJ while on board as well as photo opportunities, games, Goodlife Coffee, Cap'n Crunch products and more, all complimentary. While scheduled, pre-registered seats for the ferry have already filled, there will be limited walk-up availability. The ferry will make stops at five ports around Manhattan and Brooklyn:

• Pier 11 at Wall St.

• Pier 16 at South Street Seaport

• East 34th St. in Manhattan

• N. Williamsburg at N. 6th St. and Kent Ave

• Battery Park City at Vesey St. and North End Ave

"When balancing work, family and everything in between, it's easy to get lost in the monotony of the day-to-day. That's why Cap'n Crunch is on a mission to help bring joy to everyday moments around the breakfast table and beyond, including the morning commute," says Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and CMO of Quaker Foods North America. "The Cap'n's Commute gives fans a unique opportunity to disrupt some of the everyday sameness with a little adventure and unrivaled crunch where they least expect it."

For those who don't live in New York City and can't catch a ride with the Cap'n, there's still a chance for them to have some of the fun as well. They can enter to win a limited-edition Cap'n Commuter Capsule. Cap'n Crunch partnered with American modern pop artist Chad Cantcolor to develop a capsule that includes a pair of custom-painted sneakers, t-shirt, bucket hat, and a bandana with designs that give the iconic Cap'n Crunch and his crew a modern pop twist. For a chance to win the limited-edition Cap'n's Commuter Capsule, Crunch fans who follow @RealCapnCrunch on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram can enter the sweepstakes by replying to the sweepstakes post with the required hashtag #CapnsCommuteSweepstakes between August 3 and August 11. You can find out more at a special website here.

Would you want to commute to work with Cap'n Crunch? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!