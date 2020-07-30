Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Sings Cover Of Taylor Swift Song

✖

After Brie Larson won her Academy Award in 2016 for the feature film Room, the actress previously denied what she did afterward, which definitely did not include partying with Taylor Swift. The pop star and Larson have been spotted together at other events as well so it should come as no surprise that the Marvel Studios actress is big on Swift's latest music. Released last week, Swift's eighth studio album Folklore was released to critical and fan acclaim, and Larson is clearly among those that love the new songs. Larson took to Twitter to post a video of her performing a cover of one of Swift's new songs, which you can watch in the player below!

This cover of “the 1” by @taylorswift13 is dedicated to my forever Swiftie friend, Jessie. 🎸🥰 pic.twitter.com/1iSrazWU5a — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 29, 2020

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening," Swift wrote in her announcement of the surprise album. "But there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise! Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine.... Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much"

As Swift was making headlines last week Larson was also drawing press as she paid tribute to the announcement of her casting as Captain Marvel, revealing a series of photos including a selfie of herself in Carol's helmet and a photo with Captain Marvel's directors and producers. Larson also spoke about how she doesn't actually know any of Marvel's secrets, and on purpose.

"Honestly the craziest thing about this is I've just been really clear with Marvel where I've been like 'Please just don't tell me anything,'" Larson said while appearing on writer Gary Whitta's Animal Talking (a talk show conducted entirely in Animal Crossing). "I'm really bad at secrets. I'm just really bad at it and it's hard because like it's really cool stuff. I had to hold the fact that I was Captain Marvel for I think a year before I could tell anybody, that was hard! I don't want to go through that again."

Larson will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel 2 which has already had a release date shuffle. The sequel had been set for a July 29th, 2022 release and will now arrive on July 8th, 2022.

