Chris Evans Wants to Actually Go to Space

Everyone would love to boldly go where no one else has gone before and venture out into the depths of space. While our technology is definitely there to do so, it costs a lot of money to even pull it off. Recently, Jeff Bezos launched a program that takes you out of the atmosphere, but it costs $28 million dollars. With every film that comes out, the studio in charge of it loves to do cool events that match the theme of the movie and Lightyear would be a difficult one to pull off. During a recent interview with MTV News, Chris Evans reveals that while Disney didn't give them a chance to actually go to space, it's been a longtime dream for him.

"I would have absolutely accepted. I mean, I am dying to go to space. I'm a massive, massive space nerd," Evans revealed. "For me, the idea of space, the concept of what is out there, it's overwhelming to me, but it brings me an incredible sense of peace and perspective. And, you know, in that kind of insignificance, I find a lot of tranquility. So for me, going to space would be a dream come true."

A lot of celebrities are definitely going to space with the help of companies like Amazon and Virgin Atlantic, so it wouldn't be to far out to see Evans get his chance to go to space. But, for now we just have to watch the actor voice Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar film Lightyear. Evans is mostly known for being a great guy and for playing Captain America. Although his tenure as Cap is over, people want to know if he would be interested in coming back to the role. While doing the press run for Lightyear, Evans revealed that he really misses working with Marvel Studios.

"You know, it's different. It's different. For ten years, you always have a movie around the corner," Evans told Yahoo Entertainment. "For ten years… it's always, you finish one and your life is scheduled by, 'Okay, six months, we have press. Six more months, we start up on the next movie.' To kind of have open waters, there's parts of it that are nice and there are parts of it that I really, really miss, because it was a role that meant a lot to me. And I love those people and, you know, it'll be the best ten years of my professional life without any question forever."

Lightyear is exclusively in theaters now!

