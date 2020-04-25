Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Reportedly Expecting First Child Together

✖

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting their first child together. A new report from PEOPLE, who verified the chatter with multiple sources, says the couple is expecting some ten months after tying the knot. It will be the second child for Pratt — who also shares 7-and-a-half-year-old Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris — and the first for Schwarzenegger, author of The Gift of Forgiveness and daughter to Terminator alumnus Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The gifts just keep on giving for the duo; in addition to becoming an expecting mother, Schwarzenegger's latest book has topped the New York Times Best Sellers list for the fourth straight week. As for Pratt, well...he's got plenty of work on his plate between the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises plus The Tomorrow War, a feature he's starring in on top of producing. The Tomorrow World was recently pushed back even months as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"One of the biggest thrills of film production is seeing concept art work in various forms, I grew up with a pencil in my hand. I drew everything- draw 50 horses, I copied images from comic books, marvel, dc, Conan, a lot of super heroes, plus characters from various RPGs like Rifts and Mech Warrior, I painted murals on my bedroom walls," Pratt said as he took people on a recent social media tour of his office.

"I was always doodling," the actor continued. "And i respect the hell out of free hand artists. So to see my face drawn on images such as the ones above is really surreal. Mad respect to the artists out there. And big ups to the kids out there drawing. Pencils and paper are cheap. Art is an amazing way to build confidence. This Christmas get your kid a pencil and sketch pad."

Just this past week, the two took part in ComicBook.com's #QuarantineWatchParty of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. As Schwarzenegger had never seen the follow-up, Pratt made sure to document her whole experience through his Twitter account. You can read all of her reactions — courtesy of Pratt — right here.

Cover photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

