Christina Ricci Reveals Surprise Marriage After Recent Pregnancy Announcement

Christina Ricci fans have had something of a crazy time lately. Just two months after she shocked everyone with news that she was pregnant, the Addams Family actress took to social media yesterday to post wedding photos. The upcoming baby is Ricci’s second; she has a seven-year-old son with her ex-husband, with whom she finalized a lengthy divorce not long before she announced that she and new beau Mark Hampton were expecting. The pair each posted photos from what looks like a quiet, private wedding service to their social media accounts yesterday with captions that confirmed they were hitched.

Ricci, who can next be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, has been the subject of tabloid attention from a very young age. As a child actor, Ricci appeared in the Addams Family films as well as memorable roles in Casper and Now and Then, all before she was 16. With expressive eyes and great comic timing, she was a designated “future A-lister’ almost immediately, and went on to alternate between box office hits like Sleepy Hollow and That Darn Cat and indie favorites like Pecker and Pumpkin.

Ricci also starred in the Wachowskis’ 2008 Speed Racer movie, which was a commercial disaster at the time but has gone on to become a cult classic in the years since its release.

More recently, fans petitioned to get Ricci on board with Wednesday, a planned Addams Family spinoff series produced by Sleepy Hollow director Tim Burton and centering on the life of Wednesday Addams, the character Ricci first played in 1991. The idea was that Ricci could play the role of Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s mother, but that part ultimately want to Catherine Zeta-Jones.

In addition to The Matrix Resurrections, Ricci is set to appear in Monstrous, an upcoming thriller in which she plays “a traumatized woman fleeing from her abusive ex-husband with her 7-year-old son. In their new, remote sanctuary they find they have a bigger, more terrifying monster to deal with.” She will also appear in the upcoming survival-horror series Yellowjackets, in which “A team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness.”

The Matrix Resurrections, which also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris, will be in theaters and on HBO Max