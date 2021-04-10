Coca-Cola Club Cool Returning to EPCOT

✖

Coca-Cola's Club Cool is coming back to Epcot at Walt Disney World in Florida. On Friday, Disney announced its new Creations Shop, a new flagship merchandise location, slated to open this summer at Epcot, and as part of the announcement was information about the revitalized Club Cool. According to Zach Ridley, Walt Disney World Site Portfolio Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering (via Disney Parks Blog), the new Club Cool Hosted by Coca-Cola will be located adjacent to the Creations Shop and will also open this summer.

"Adjacent to the shop will be a revitalized Club Cool Hosted by Coca-Cola, which will also open this summer," Riddley writes. "This will celebrate Coca-Cola in a fresh new way while keeping the fan-favorite experience that invites you to explore tasty drinks from around the world. This space will also have some new magic to bring the global experience of Coca-Cola to life for you."

This summer will mark another big step in the historic transformation at EPCOT when we unveil the new flagship merchandise location, Creations Shop! 🛍️ https://t.co/UlZCXKkCZA pic.twitter.com/mEbGx2RgqJ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 9, 2021

Club Cool first opened at Epcot as Ice Station cool in June 1998 where it was themed to a polar exploration. It closed in June 2005 and was renamed Club Cool in November of that year and offered guests the opportunity to taste different Coca-Cola offerings from around the world, including VegitaBeta from Japan and Beverly from Italy. Club Cool was closed on September 8, 2019. The old location was torn down as part of Epcot's transformation.

The opening of Creations Shop and Club Cool are both part of the ongoing transformation of Epcot, including a new neighborhood at the entrance and center of the park called World Celebration. The new entrance fountain was unveiled late last year.

Are you excited for the return of Club Cool at Epcot? Let us know in the comments.