Coffee mate is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Holiday Flavor

While it may be Pumpkin Spice Season, we're really just at the very beginning of the time of year when seasonal flavors reign supreme. As fall turns into winter, we'll be seeing the return of a number of favorite tastes across various food categories, but particularly coffee and coffee creamers. For Coffee mate, that means that the beloved Peppermint Mocha Flavored Creamer is coming back, but another favorite is also making a return in 2022 — with a twist. Coffee mate's Frosted Gingerbread creamer is making a comeback as this year's seasonal throwback flavor, but fans will have to be lucky enough to win the coveted creamer.

Last year, Coffee mate asked fans to help choose what seasonal flavor to bring back in 2022 and more than half of those who voted asked for Frosted Gingerbread. And now through September 21st, fans can enter to win their own bottle of the favorite flavor, as shared by the brand on Instagram. You can check out the post — as well as how to enter — below.

"Every holiday season, we hear form fans who call for the return of Coffee mate flavors they love, and Frosted Gingerbread always tops that list," Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestle Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Leader of the Creamer Business Unit said in a statement. "The results of last year's vote only confirmed the fact that this flavor is an all-time fan favorite. We're so excited to be giving away a special edition batch to Coffee mate superfans!"

As for the other returning seasonal favorites, Coffee mate Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer and Coffee mate Peppermint Mocha Flavored Creamer are both back this year as well. Both of these varieties are fan favorites, and both come in a Zero Sugar option as well. All three creamers are available on store shelves now and have a suggested retail of $4.39 for a 32 fl. ounce bottle.

Will you be entering to win a bottle of Frosted Gingerbread Coffee mate creamer? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!