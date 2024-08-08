Collector’s Meal: Latest McDonald’s Special Includes “Past, Iconic Collectibles” Like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Jurassic Park

McDonald’s continues its pop culture collaborations. Back in Summer 2023, the fast food giant partnered with Marvel Studios on Loki Season 2, as it featured a retro location in the Tom Hiddleston-led series and released a specialty meal on its real-life menu to accompany the show’s release. Earlier this summer, McDonald’s linked up with Jiujitsu Kaisen to create a “Special Grade Garlic Sauce” while also unveiling limited-time packaging with memorable names from the hit anime’s ensemble. Now, McDonald’s is continuing its momentum by bringing back a number of fan-favorite collectibles from some of entertainment’s most famed properties.

McDonald’s Unveils Collector’s Meal

McDonald’s is putting an added emphasis on the keepsakes that come with its meals.

As announced in a press release, McDonald’s is bringing the Collector’s Meal to its menu. This limited time package features six collectible cups “that allow our fans to create new memories inspired by past, iconic collectibles.” The cups included come from famed franchises like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Beanie Babies, Coca-Cola, Hello Kitty, Peanuts, Shrek, Jurassic Park, Minions, and the McDonald’s brand itself.

“There’s an undeniable thrill when you snag that one elusive McDonald’s collectible or the final piece to complete your collection. We’re bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving fans a memory that they can hold in their hands,” Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald’s Morgan Flatley said. “These new collectible cups commemorate some of our most unforgettable designs and global collaborations over the years, allowing longtime fans to relive treasured moments and helping a new generation make their own lasting memories.”

The Collector’s Meal is available on the McDonald’s menu throughout the day and includes either of the following food options…

A Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, Hash Brown and Hot Coffee during breakfast hours, or

The choice of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac sandwich with our World Famous Fries and a soft drink throughout the rest of the day

Stay tuned to ComicBook for exclusive looks at the various collectibles included within the Collector’s Meal. The McDonald’s Collector’s Meal is available on August 13th.