Dave Bautista Says His Instagram and Twitter Accounts Are Being Threatened for Deletion

In a move that has come as a surprise to his many fans around the world, wrestler turned actor Dave Bautista has revealed his social media presence is under attack. It's unclear to both Bautista and the world at large just what's going on, but apparently there's a nefarious plot afoot to silence him across both Twitter and Instagram. In a tweet, the entertainer wrote: "Hey guys! Just a heads up to but my social media seems to be under attack. Someone is trying to shut me down. I’ve gotten complaints on @Twitter and now @Instagram has threatened to delete my account tomorrow. So if I vanish from Socisl Media just PLEASE #VOTE !!"

Hey guys! Just a heads up to but my social media seems to be under attack. Someone is trying to shut me down. I’ve gotten complaints on @Twitter and now @Instagram has threatened to delete my account tomorrow. So if I vanish from Socisl Media just PLEASE #VOTE !! #DreamChaser ✌🏽 — Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) August 15, 2020

Bautista is no stranger to online controversy, being totally willing to speak his mind on any topic and also an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump, which has seen him gain cheers and a handful of jeers across the internet. He remains an entertaining as ever presence in the darkness that is being online though, so we can only hope that the good people at Twitter and Instagram get this sorted out and keep him on their platforms.

Ok I apologize for insulting funyans by associating them with @realDonaldTrump smell. I retract that and change my theory to Trump smells like Polo cologne and Putin’s nuts. Kamala definitely Shea butter. I’m not flexible with that theory. — Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) August 14, 2020

Even if something horrible happens and Bautista disappears from Twitter and Instagram, fans have plenty to look forward to when movie theaters eventually re-open and films starring the actor arrive. Bautista is set to co-star in the new Dune movie from director Denis Villeneuve. The sci-fi reboot based on Frank Herbert's classic novel remains scheduled to arrive in theaters this December, but it's unclear if that film will be delayed due to the coronavirus.

Bautista is also set to star in Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie epic, Army of the Dead, which is in post-production now for a release on Netflix sometime next year. He'll return once again to the part of Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well.

