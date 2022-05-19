Dave Chapelle's Alleged Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder of Roommate

✖

The man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage at the Hollywood Bowl during the Netflix Is A Joke Festival is under the hot seat yet again. According to Deadline, Isaiah Lee has been charged with attempted murder due to allegedly stabbing his roommate at a transitional housing facility this past December. Lee plead not guilty to the felony charges and is due back in court early next month.

If you recall, Lee tackled Chappelle on stage and was in possession of a knife. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office recently revealed that they will not be charging him with a felony for the attack and will instead opt to charge Lee with four separate misdemeanor counts of battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer. Lee has remained in jail even though his bail is set at $30,000.

In a recent statement about the event, the LAPD said: "Hollywood officers responded to a call for service and took control of the suspect. The replica handgun that also contained a knife blade was recovered and later processed as evidence. The suspect was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was transported to a local hospital to treat injuries sustained during the altercation with security. The victim was not injured as a result of the assault. The suspect was treated and cleared to be processed by medical staff."



"The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night's incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment," Carla Sims, Chappelle's representative, said in a statement. "Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70,000 fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival."



"We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence," Netflix echoed in a statement.



