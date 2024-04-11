Digiorno Debuts First of its Kind Thin and Stuffed Crust Pizza

When it comes to pizza, crust is important. Fans of pizza have their favorite type of crust that make each pie just that much more delicious and as those types of crust go, there are two that tend to be pretty popular: thin crust with its crispy texture and stuffed with that melty cheese pull that always satisfies. Now, however, Digiorno is bringing thin and stuffed crusts together with their all new, first of its kind Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust Pizza lineup.

Announced on Wednesday, the new Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust Pizza combines the crispness of thin crust with the 2.5 feet of hot melty cheesiness that comes with their stuffed crust pizzas to create a combo that gives pizza fans the best of both worlds in each bite,

"As the reigning experts in pizza crust, we pride ourselves on offering the best and most innovative pizzas to our loyal fans and ultimate 'za lovers," Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for Digiorno said in a statement. "With the continued rise in thin crust as a top crust choice amongsst consumers and the ongoing love of cheese, our culinary team wanted to combine the goodness of both to create a new innovation that delivers a crisp crunch with melty cheese that comes straight from your oven."

The new Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust pizzas comes in three varieties: Pepperoni and Sausage, Margherita, and Pepperoni. You can check out the official descriptions of each variety for yourself below.

DIGIORNO Thin & Crispy STUFFED Crust Pepperoni and Sausage Pizza is loaded generously with meaty goodness spread from side to side.

is loaded generously with meaty goodness spread from side to side. DIGIORNO Thin & Crispy STUFFED Crust Margherita Pizza is covered in vibrantly-colored diced Roma tomatoes and basil and topped with a blend of mozzarella, parmesan, romano and asiago cheeses.

is covered in vibrantly-colored diced Roma tomatoes and basil and topped with a blend of mozzarella, parmesan, romano and asiago cheeses. DIGIORNO Thin & Crispy STUFFED Crust Pepperoni Pizza features fan favorite Mike's Hot Honey to give the perfect mash-up of sweet and spicy – each box comes with a packet to pour on top.

The Margherita and Pepperoni and Sausage Thin & Crispy Stuffed Crust pizzas are available now at retailers nationwide. The Pepperoni with Mike's Hot Honey will hit stores in June.

In Other Food News

In other food news, on Wednesday, Krispy Kreme debuted their new Kit Kat Collection of doughnuts. The new collection features three doughnuts, the Kit Kat Crunch Doughnut, the Kit Kat Cookie Dream Doughnut, and the Kit Kat Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut. Each doughnut in the collection features Kit Kat candy bars, giving fans a doughnut experience that is creamy and crispy all at the same time. That new collection is available for a limited time.

Will you be checking out Digiorno's new Thin & Stuffed Crust pizzas? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.