Disney Introduces Avengers Campus Spider-Bots

Avengers Campus at Disneyland has a ton of cute Spider-Bots in their new area of the park. Spider-Man fans can go get their own little remote-controlled friend now at the location. Disney decided to give people a taste of all the different variations available in a recent Twitter post. There are different colors, themes, and sizes available. With everything that has gone on over the past year, the company has been doing double time for the big unveiling of the Avengers Campus. Comicbook.com had the opportunity to attend the media opening. Our Jamie Jirak had the chance to speak with Brent Strong, executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering, He gave all kinds of information about WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure where you can buy these robots nearby.

"There's a ton of variety inside WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. The basic mission is always the same, we are going to save the Campus from those rampaging Spider-Bots, but what the guests do absolutely determines how that adventure plays out. A lot of times, the first time you go through, there's so much to see, there's so much to do, we see that people are just slinging as fast as they can at Spider-Bots. A lot of people don't even realize that the webs can actually interact with the environments that those Spider-Bots are in as well.”

“So, you can start to grab onto shipping containers, open doors, throw things, and shrink things in the Pym labs, open up some of those vitrines and the collector's fortress, and we've hidden a million easter eggs and little surprises in there for people to discover. So there's lots to find, lots to see. And, you know, I fully anticipate that our frequent visitors will be beating us on the high scoreboard at any moment," Strong explained.

