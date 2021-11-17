Disney Cruise Lines To Require Guests Five And Older To Have COVID-19 Vaccinations

Disney Cruise Line will be requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all Guests above the age of 5. January of 2022 will bring in the new policy, and the company is giving Guests time to account for these changes. After the slower business of 2020, Disney has people chomping at the bit to travel on these cruises. But, the virus is still a thing people are learning to plan around. A lot of these journeys head out to locations outside of United States waters. Another reason for this change would probably be the vaccine being approved for children in recent months. As various governments try to get a handle on the situation, travelers could encounter some other challenges like this. However, the rules at Disney are hard and fast. So, it would be in Guests’ best interests to fulfill their obligations before showing up to set sail. Otherwise, it could be a long car ride back home without any of the fun vacation pictures to share with family.

As a result of this policy, some of the wording on the “before you go” section of the website was updated. Their new verbiage on the site reads:

“Currently, Disney Cruise Line continues to require all vaccine-eligible Guests (based on US eligibility requirements) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the time of sailing. This will be a requirement for all Guests (US and international) ages 5 and up for sailings beginning on or after January 13, 2022. Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date. Guests ages 5 through 11 may complete this testing requirement in lieu of being fully vaccinated for sailings that depart before January 13, 2022. Guests 4 years of age and under must complete the testing requirements. The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.”

Disney also unveiled some new River Cruises taking place in Europe next year. The same sort of policies will likely apply.

“Set sail along some of Europe’s most magnificent rivers as you explore storybook villages, iconic cities and stunning landscapes while you enjoy the luxuries and amenities on an exclusive sailing with AmaWaterways, a leader in luxury river cruising.”

“Sail through the heart of Europe on the Danube River, visiting destinations in Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary. Take in the beautiful countrysides, dotted with castles and vineyards, as you make your way through the Netherlands, Germany, France and Switzerland on the Rhine River. Or, find inspiration as you walk the sands of Normandy Beach and visit the home of Monet as part of your adventure on the Seine River.”

“Plus, enjoy special departures that include seasonal sailings to Christmas Markets and Adult-Exclusive Oktoberfest and Food & Wine cruises. Whichever Adventures by Disney River Cruise vacation you choose, it’s sure to be an amazing adventure for your whole family!”

