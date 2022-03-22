Disney Releases Statement In Support Of LGBTQIA+ Community

Disney issued a statement supporting LGGBTQIA+ fans and workers today. Cast members are planning a walkout today as a result of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” Disney Parks posted a message decrying discrimination in any form or fashion. The company also said that they oppose legislative measures that infringe upon human rights and stand in solidarity with any members of the Cast, Crew and Imagineers that want to make their voices heard. It’s clear from both the recent investor meeting where CEO Bob Chapek responded to questions about the company’s donations to people who supported the bill, and from the ensuing moves that Disney understands that many workers are upset with their actions. Check out what their statement said down below.

Their social media reads, “To ALL who come to this happy place, welcome. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products is committed to creating experiences that support family values for every family, and will not stand for discrimination in any form. We oppose any legislation that infringes on basic human rights, and stand in solidarity and support our LGBTQIA+ Cast, Crew and Imagineers and fans who make their voices heard today and every day.”

Chapek put out a statement to all of the company’s workers after public outcry from his comments during the investment call.

“Thank you to all who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration and sadness over the company’s response to the Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was,” he explained. “It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry. Our employees see the power of this great company as an opportunity to do good. I agree. Yes, we need to use our influence to promote that good by telling inclusive stories, but also by standing up for the rights of all.”

“Starting immediately, we are increasing our support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states. We are hard at work creating a new framework for our political giving that will ensure our advocacy better reflects our values,” Chapek continued. “And today, we are pausing all political donations in the state of Florida pending this review. But, I know there is so much more work to be done. I am committed to this work and to you all, and will continue to engage with the LGBTQ+ community so that I can become a better ally. You will hear more about our progress in the coming weeks.”

He concluded, “I truly believe we are an infinitely better and stronger company because of our LGBTQ+ community. I missed the mark in this case but am an ally you can count on—and I will be an outspoken champion for the protections, visibility, and opportunity you deserve.”

