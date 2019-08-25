Disney Parks Announces New Magic Happens Parade

D23 Expo has had a lot of great reveals for fans of all the Disney amusement parks, and there is so much coming down the pipe. The company announced a new parade for the Disneyland Resort in California that will explore new territory. Magic Happens is something that Main Street U.S.A. has never seen before, and that means great things for visitors next year.

Spring 2020 is when fans can experience this new parade and delight in all the magic that it has to offer. According to Disney Parks Blog, the parade is focused on the next generation of animated stories. Each Disney movie has moments of magic present, both big and small, that really give each animated outing a distinct character. The new parade wants to focus in on what makes each of these stories so unique.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One thing seperating this parade from other park events will be the fact that it takes place during daylight hours. Mickey and his friends will lead off the festivities, and then the Disney Parks Blog explained a couple of different characters that follow:

On her voyager wa’a (or canoe), Moana journeys forth on the crest of a beautiful wave, inspired by beautiful koa wood carvings inset with LED panels, providing a dazzling glimpse into the magic the ocean holds.

Celebrating the magic that happens when Miguel strums the guitar of Ernesto de la Cruz, the spectacular float inspired by the Disney and Pixar film “Coco” bridges the Land of the Living and the Land of the Dead with vibrant marigolds. Fantastical alebrije spirit animals join the procession, along with Miguel’s dog Danté.

The regal grand finale of “Magic Happens” parade celebrates magical moments from classic Disney stories, including the trio of fairies from “Sleeping Beauty” who transform Princess Aurora’s gown from pink to blue and back again!

An exuberant musical score is planned for the parade with other floats and characters in the mix as well. Singer-songwriter Todrick Hall will also be contributing a brand new song to be used during the festivities. The music is being described as a mix of classic Disney songs with a contemporary twist.

Disney fans on the east coast may be feeling a bit left out, but there are a bunch of attractions coming their way next year as well. A brand-new Star Wars vacation experience was announced for Walt Disney World Resort. This Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will allow guests to book a two-night adventure aboard a starship. Guests have the option of interacting with characters on the ship and participating in exciting story events that occur over the course of their stay.

First looks at the ship were granted to fans visiting the Disney Parks “Imagining Tomorrow, Today” pavilion at D23 Expo. Visitors got an excellent look at the proposed rooms and entertainment areas. The Halcyon is the impressive starcruiser that will house the guests. Details are still unavailable for when this latest Star Wars attraction will be available for booking, but fans are already very excited about it.