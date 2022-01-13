Disney Reveals New 2022 D23 Expo Details

Disney just released some new details about D23 Expo 2022. Things are going to be a little bit different this year as there will be a physical show in Hall D23. But, alongside that will be the option to stream panels and livestreams from the comfort of your homes. The company is also partnering with Visa for this year’s efforts. As a result, cardholders who pay for their D23 experience will have an exclusive 24 hour pre-sale for both one-day and three-day tickets. There’s a lot to unpack as Walt Disney’s plane is being restored for the event. Mousequerade costume contests are back and fans are excited about the possibility of an in-person event. It all gets started with that pre-sale on January 19. Check out more information down below:

On social media they wrote, “The 2022 #D23Expo is bigger and better than ever, with two, new stages for panels: The Premiere Stage and the Backlot Stage join the 7,000-seat Hall D23! Plus, we’re expanding the popular Walt Disney Archives Stage—so get ready for more amazing presentations from our friends at @TWDCArchives! #D23Expo”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“While we know the “ultimate” experience is being at #D23Expo in person, there are many Disney fans who can’t make it to the event. This year, we will livestream more panels and presentations than ever before! We will be announcing the full #D23Expo livestream schedule in the weeks leading up to the big event!” the Twitter account reads. “As we announced at #DestinationD23, this year, the @TWDCArchives exhibit at #D23Expo will be a celebration of the upcoming 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, and we’ll share more details about it in the near future. #Disney100”

We’re excited to announce this year’s #D23Expo will be presented by @Visa! As the “Official Way to Pay at D23 Expo,” Visa cardholders will have access to additional benefits and one-of-a-kind Disney experiences,” they continued. “JUST ANNOUNCED: We are thrilled to share that, working with @Amazon, we are bringing Walt Disney’s plane to #D23Expo, where it will be restored and on display for guests to see at an exhibit called Mickey Mouse One: Walt’s Plane presented by Amazon.”

Will you be heading to D23 this year? Catching it at home this time? Let us know down in the comments!