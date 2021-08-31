Disney World Shares First Look at New Animal Kingdom Attraction

Disney Parks has given fans an in-depth look at the upcoming Animal Kingdom attraction KiteTales, which will feature dozens of detailed kites and other elaborate props. KiteTails is part of Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary celebration and will play several times a day at the Discovery River Theater near DinoLand USA. The show will feature a colorful collection of props and kites featuring Disney animal characters from movies like The Little Mermaid, A Bug's Life, and Finding Nemo. Notably, many of the kites will be flown via watercraft, taking advantage of the extra space over the river to display dynamic 3D kites featuring the likes of Timon and Pumbaa or Baloo the bear. Some of the kites will be as long as 30 feet long and have parts that move. You can check out the sneak peek in the video above.

KiteTails is a replacement of sorts for Rivers of Light, a night time show featuring illuminated vessels that traveled down Discovery River. Rivers of Light officially opened back in 2016 after a lengthy delay and was re-tooled a couple of years later to feature Disney characters. Rivers of Light was officially shut down in 2020, and the Discovery River Theater has sat empty save as a viewing area for the occasional socially distanced Character Calvacades that take place on boats. ComicBook.com previously reported that more changes are in store for Animal Kingdom, as Disney Parks filed permits for construction related to the Primeval Whirl site, which shut down last year. No formal plans have been announced for that site.

KiteTails is one of several new attractions coming to Walt Disney World to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary. EPCOT is debuting several new attractions, including Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and the new Space 220 restaurant. Additionally, both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT are debuting brand new night time shows on October 1st, which will include new LED lights on Spaceship Earth's geodesic sphere. Other anniversary celebrations and new attractions are also expected to debut during the 18 month-long celebration. Be sure to follow along on all of ComicBook.com's Disney Parks coverage here.