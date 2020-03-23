Chilling Aerial Photos of Disney World Show an Empty Magic Kingdom

For the first time in a very long time, Walt Disney World is completely empty during business hours. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic spreading across the country, any gatherings of more than a few people has been cancelled, and all of the various theme parks have closed their doors. Disney World and Disneyland shut down over a week ago, hoping that the lack of crowds will help slow the spread of the virus. Closing Disney parks was the right call, but seeing the attractions empty is seriously eerie sight.

A Disney World blog called BlogMickey.com has gone high above the Orlando, Florida theme park to give readers an aerial tour of what Magic Kingdom looks like right now. Without a single person on the rides or walkways, it looks like a completely different place.

The first photo of the set, which you can see below, shows Mainstreet U.S.A., the very first place you explore when you enter Magic Kingdom. The always-crowded road is completely barren. Other photos feature attractions like the carousel, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Disney World and Disneyland both closed their doors on March 15th. The goal at that time was to reopen the parks on April 1st, but there has been no confirmation from Disney as to whether or not that timeline has been changed.

“In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and DIsneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month,” reads the initial statement from Disney Parks regarding the closure. “Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month. The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period. The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open. Domestic Walt Disney Company employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, including those at The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences, and Products. We will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts.”