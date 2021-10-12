Disney World Could Be Reopening Another Fan-Favorite Attraction

Disney World could be bringing back another fan-favorite Magic Kingdom attraction. Earlier this week, Disney’s in-house construction company filed a permit for “general construction” for the Enchanted Tales with Belle location. As with most permits, details weren’t provided, but it stands to reason that Disney could be doing some work on the site before they reopen the attraction to visitors. No return date or announcement has been given for Enchanted Tales with Belle, so keep in mind that this is all informed speculation based on construction permits.

Enchanted Tales With Belle is an interactive live show that takes place in Beast’s castle in Fantasyland. The show kicks off with a visit to Belle and Maurice’s cabin before visitors and transported to Beast’s castle via a magic mirror. From there, the guests interact with Lumiere and the talking Wardrobe and eventually meet with Belle herself while reenacting the events of Beauty and the Beast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like other live shows, Enchanted Tales with Belle has been shut down since March 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions. While other indoor attractions reopened, the live show component kept the attraction ride shut down indefinitely.

However, in recent weeks, Disney has announced that they are bringing back Character Meets and several live shows as they continue to ease COVID-19 related restrictions. Some of the meet and greets include the Princess Fairytale Hall in Magic Kingdom. Other live shows, such as the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, are also expected to return in the coming weeks.

All four parks at the Walt Disney World Resort have received glow-ups to celebrate the resort’s 50th anniversary. In addition to two new nighttime shows at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, Disney is also debuting a brand new “Beacons of Magic” lighting effect for the iconic elements of the park to provide fans with unforgettable views of some of Disney’s most iconic landmarks. Other attractions opening during the celebration include the new KiteTails show at Animal Kingdom, and several other rides are expected to open next year. The Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride also opened at EPCOT to commemorate the anniversary.