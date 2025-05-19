Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration: Exclusive Merchandise (& Where You Can Get It Online)

It’s hard to go anywhere without running into something Disney-related. While it used to be that the House of Mouse was only really synonymous with Mickey Mouse and his pals and the princesses, the company has its hands in its fair share of cookie jars these days. The wildly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe is under the Disney umbrella, as is the Star Wars franchise, which continues to produce great moments. With all these weapons in its arsenal, Disney has the ability to reach just about everyone across the globe, and the entertainment giant gives its supporters some pretty sweet spots to meet up in the Disney Parks.

The original Disney Park, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2025 and is sparing no expense when it comes to new attractions. However, the powers that be know that Disney diehards want to take some magic home with them, so plenty of exclusive merchandise is available at Disneyland this summer.

Celebration Collection

Anniversary merchandise is only as good as the logo it dons, and Disney isn’t messing around this time around. There are shirts, sweatshirts, jerseys, and other apparel up for grabs that feature Disneyland’s 70th anniversary logo alongside images of iconic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Loungefly and Dooney & Bourke are also getting in on the fun, releasing ears and bags to help hold all of the goodies.

Vault Collection

Disney never passes up an opportunity to turn back the clock, which means there’s plenty of merchandise featuring early designs of Mickey, Goofy, Minnie, and Donald Duck and park maps. The House of Mouse also promises to highlight different eras in the company’s future, meaning more items are already in the works.

Castle Collection

Disneyland features a lot of great locations, but one stands out more than all the others: Sleeping Beauty’s Castle. After visiting the spot, park visitors can purchase plenty of castle-related items, such as jackets, mugs, and even earrings.

Walt Disney Nostalgia Collection

There is no Disneyland without Walt Disney; after all, he’s the man who had the foresight to invest in theme parks. To celebrate his part in making Disneyland a reality, new merchandise around the park will bear his name, as well as some of his more famous quotes.

Miscellaneous Items

Bulova and Pandora are teaming up with Disneyland to offer new accessories, including a 70th-anniversary pocket watch and a castle charm. And if that wasn’t enough, there are nine commemorative pins for visitors to discover, as well as the Disneyland Resort 70th Medallion Collection, which will feature 70 new designs.

Where to Buy Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration Merchandise Online

While all of the 70th-anniversary items will be available for purchase in Disneyland, the great people at Disney know it’s not in the cards for everyone. Items from the event, including pins and crocs, will drop on DisneyStore.com on June 9th, ensuring every Disney fan out there has a chance to celebrate.

