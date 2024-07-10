Disneyland Cast Members to Vote on Strike Authorization

Disneyland workers could be going on strike. On Tuesday, unions representing 14,000 cast members at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney, and Disney hotels announced that a strike authorization vote has been scheduled with results expected to be announced by July 20th. The members of the union represents employees ranging from custodians to merchandise clerks, to ride operators and more, according to Deadline.

Back in April, unions representing the cast members entered negotiations with Disney to ask for fair wages, safe parks for both cast members and guests, and a fair attendance policy among other things. Then, in May, cast members filed unfair labor practice charges against Disney for unlawful discipline, intimidation, and surveillance of union members at work. Those charges are currently being investigated by the National Labor Relations Board. According to a statement from the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee, the move to vote for strike authorization comes after efforts to negotiate with Disney have proven unsuccessful.

“Our goal for negotiations has always been to reach an agreement with Disney — one that provides cast members with wages they need to live in Southern California, the respect they deserve for the years they’ve dedicated to the company and an attendance policy that works for everyone while keeping park guests safe,” the statement reads. “But instead of working with us toward a fair contract, Disney has engaged in multiple instances of conduct we allege are unfair labor practices, including unlawful discipline and intimidation and surveillance of union members exercising their right to wear union buttons at work. We know these actions are only an attempt to stop us from exercising our rights and saddle us with a contract that perpetuates the status quo at Disney.”

Disney released their own statement indicating that they will meet with the group after the results of the strike authorization vote. That. meeting. is scheduled for July 22nd.

“With the next meeting scheduled for July 22, we remain committed to continuing discussions and to reaching an agreement with the Master Services Council that focuses on what matters most to our current cast members, helps us attract new cast, and positions Disneyland Resort for growth and the creation of more jobs,” the Disney statement read.

This latest labor news involving Disneyland does not include cast members who are character actors. Those workers, along with the hosts, leads, and trainers who work with character performers and dancers, voted to unionize with Actors’ Equity Association in May of this year.