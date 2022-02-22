Disneyland Adds Encanto, Moana, and More to Iconic Attraction

Disneyland is bringing back one of their most beloved nighttime attractions for a limited time, this time with characters from several new movies. Today, Disney announced the return dates for several nighttime Disneyland attractions, including the return date for Fantasmic and the Main Street Electrical Parade. Notably, the Main Street Electrical Parade and the Disneyland Forever fireworks show will return to Disneyland on April 22nd, while the World of Color will return to Disney California Adventure park on the same day. Fantasmic will return to Disneyland about a month later on May 28th.

Disneyland also revealed that the Main Street Electrical Parade had received some updates in celebration of the attraction’s 50th anniversary. The parade will have an all-new grand finale that combines the classic art style from “it’s a small world” with modern Disney Animation and Pixar stories. Characters from the various movies will appear on the finale float as animated dolls, with different dolls featured on different sides of the float, so that both sides of the parade route get a different appearance. Movies included in the new float include Encanto, The Jungle Book, Raya and the Last Dragon, Aladdin, Coco, Mulan, Brave, and The Princess and the Frog. You can check out some early concept of the new float below:

Originally launched in 1972, the Main Street Electrical Parade was a nearly daily occurrence at Disneyland until 1996. From there, Disney Parks used the parade more selectively, sending it to the neighboring Disney California Adventure park for several years and even sending it across the country to Disney World for a brief stint. The parade last ran at Disneyland in 2019.

Fantasmic first debuted at Disneyland in 1992 as a nighttime show that features Mickey Mouse dreaming of an epic journey through various Disney movies. Both versions of Fantasmic have minor differences, but they both conclude with Mickey Mouse fighting a 45-foot tall version of Maleficent in her dragon form. The show features fireworks, pyrotechnics, fountains, stunts, and a mix of live performances and animated sequences. Fantasmic also plays at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, although no return date has been announced for that version of the show.