The multiverse’s mightiest heroes are assembling at the Disneyland Resort. The company announced during Disney’s D23 convention in Anaheim that Avengers Campus — the six-acre Marvel-themed land at Disney California Adventure Park — is expanding to twice its size with two new E-ticket attractions, both featuring Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. Avengers: Infinity Defense, described as a “multi-world adventure experience,” will see the Avengers face off against a multiverse variant of Thanos named King Thanos, and the just-announced Stark Flight Lab takes riders on a simulated flight in Tony Stark’s robotics lab.

First revealed to be in the works at the D23 Expo in 2022, the newly renamed Avengers: Infinity Defense is a thrill ride with an original plot inspired by the characters and locations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Global technology that allows the Avengers to jump between worlds has gonemissing,” said Disney Portfolio Executive Creative Director Scott Trowbridge, “and King Thanos is using it to wreak havoc across multiple worlds. It’s gonna be all hands on deck as we assemble the Avengers to take on his army.”

Avengers Campus recruitswill travel to iconic locations like Asgard, Wakanda, and New York Cityalongside the likes of big and small heroes from across the multiverse — including Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Panther and the Dora Milaje, and the giant-sized Ant-Man — who are seen battling Thanos’ legion of Outriders from 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Construction on the Avengers Campus expansion will begin in 2025. Newly released concept art shows the expanded area will be housed behind Avengers Headquarters, which currently serves as the site of an action-packed rooftop show and a “Heroic Encounter” location where guests can meet a rotating roster of heroes. Among them are Captain America (Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson), Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and the park’s new additions Deadpool and Wolverine.

Avengers: Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab join the thrill ride Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! and the interactive WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, which have anchored the California version of the land since its opening in 2021. Also announced for Disney California Adventure is an innovative new Avatar attraction inspired by 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water and the first-ever Disney Parks ride based on Pixar’s 2017 film Coco.

“Disney Experiences is embarking on an accelerated path of ambitiousgrowth and innovation,” Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro said. “With so many great Disney stories totell, we’re excited to bring an unprecedented number of new projects tolife in the near future.”

D’Amaro added that the projects announced on Saturday are in “active development” and “plans are drawn, dirt is moving.” “We are doing everything you’re going to hear tonight,” D’Amaro told the convention crowd, including a Disney Villains Land and two new Cars-themed attractions at Florida’s Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort, and new Indiana Jones and Encanto attractions at Animal Kingdom.