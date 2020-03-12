Disneyland Allowed to Stay Open Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

UPDATE: Even though the state of California has allowed Disney to remain open, the Walt Disney Company has decided to close Disneyland for the rest of the month, effective immediately.

Original Story: In lieu of the spreading coronavirus outbreak, the state of California has now advised that all gatherings of 250 people or more be either postponed or cancelled, keeping large crowds to a minimum. That doesn’t apply to Disneyland, however, as the popular theme park is exempt from the rule. Sporting events and concerts have been shelved throughout the state, but Disneyland is allowed to stay open.

Videos by ComicBook.com

California Governor Gavin Newson confirmed in a Thursday press conference that Disneyland wasn’t closing down, at least not yet. Theme parks, casinos, card rooms, and theaters aren’t going to be enforced by the state at this time, as the governor’s office is having conversations with the leaders of those industries.

“I had a conversation with Bob Iger yesterday,” he said. “We’ve been meeting with our partners and our Tribal Nations. We’ve been meeting with leaders in those respective industries. The complexity of their unique circumstances requires additional conversation, a different kind of engagement in real time.”

Disney Parks addressed the coronavirus outbreak earlier this week, saying that its locations in the United States would be staying open for the time being, but that extra precautions were being taken to try and keep guests and crew members safe.

“As part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our cast, guests and the larger community, we are carefully monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance,” Disney Parks chief medical officer Dr. Pamela Hymel explained in a statement. “Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, are welcoming guests as usual and we continue to implement preventive measures in line with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health agencies.”

It looks like there are no plans for Disneyland or Walt Disney World to close in the near future. However, that could quickly change as the virus spreads and other industries shut their doors.