Taco Bell's Most Popular Item Has Returned

After a two-year hiatus, Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza has officially returned. One of the chain's most beloved items, the Mexican Pizza was removed from all restaurant menus in 2020 as Taco Bell reworked its menu to promote efficiency in the times of a pandemic. Now, Taco Bell fiends can get their hands on the tasty item once again. Beginning Tuesday, May 17th, members of the Taco Bell Rewards program can order the pizza via the app for in-store or drive-thru pickup orders.

If you're not a member of the Rewards app, you can still sign up for it today and immediately order yourself a Taco Bell Mexican Pizza. For those with no interest in joining the Rewards program, the Mexican Pizza will return for members of the general public this Thursday, May 19th.

"Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list," Taco Bell CEO Mark King previously said in a press release announcing the item's return. "From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as 'Pizzazz Pizza' to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I'm glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs."

The chain has partnered with music icons Doja Cat and Dolly Parton in the chain's latest marketing efforts to help promote the pizza's return. The chain previously attributed a wide-ranging petition launched by Krish Jagirdar as one of the main reasons it opted to bring the item back.

"Like many Indian-Americans who grew up vegetarian, we had limited access to the 'fun' fast food, so Taco Bell became a bridge to belonging in American culture for many kids like me who grew up in immigrant households," the petitioner added in the release. "That's what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA. It's one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant."