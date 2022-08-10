Dunkin' Unveils New Fall Menu

The most wonderful time of year is finally here — pumpkin spice season, of course. Did you think we meant Christmas? No, it's August and that means that it's time to start breaking out all the fall treats and goodies and now, Dunkin' has unveiled their new fall menu, declaring they're "proud to pumpkin at Dunkin'" with returning favorites as well as some new offerings that will officially launch on August 17th. That's right folks, get ready because it's about to be Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte time at Dunkin'.

On Wednesday, Dunkin' unveiled the menu, inviting consumers to "eat pumpkin, drink pumpkin, sleep pumpkin" this fall. Returning are the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and joining them is the new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee. You can check details out on those below.

•Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: Sip bolder, fall harder; Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is back and better than ever! This prized pumpkin sip pairs slow-steeped, ultra-smooth cold brew with notes of brown sugar and warm fall spices. Topped with velvety-smooth pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar, this is smooth pumpkin sipping at its best.

•Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte: Dunkin' is reigniting the pumpkin passion with the return of the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte – available iced or hot. Sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavors, along with warming spices, meet espresso and milk for a latte that elevates fall flavors to the next level. Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar, celebrate the season with Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte.

•NEW Nutty Pumpkin Coffee: This latest coffee creation combines Dunkin's Original Blend Iced Coffee with a delicious pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot, and cream for a reimagined take on classic pumpkin flavors. Full of fall flavor, the Nutty Pumpkin is available hot or iced.

"We see Dunkin' fans' anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we're bringing them a line-up that's sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts," said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin'. "From the all-new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee to our returning Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and pumpkin baked goods, we're falling hard for the new menu items here at Dunkin'."

Also keeping with all things pumpkin, customers can indulge in treats as well, such as the glazed Pumpkin cake donut, Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, and Pumpkin Muffin. Moving away from all pumpkin all the time, Dunkin' is also introducing the new Blood Orange Dunkin' Refresher. It's described as served chilled over ice, this seasonal citrus-forward Dunkin' Refresher balances tart cranberry with bright blood orange flavor, along with subtle notes of fall spices, like ginger and cinnamon. It's made with either green tea or coconut milk. Also back is the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich and Maple Sugar Snackin' Bacon is hitting the menu as well.

The new fall menu arrives at Dunkin' on August 17th.