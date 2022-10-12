Dunkin' Unveils Halloween Treat Lineup

Earlier this month, Dunkin' UK unveiled a killer (no pun intended) line-up of doughnuts paying homage to the classic Halloween monsters we all love. Wednesday, the Dunkin' arm based in the United States finally confirmed its Halloween line-up, and it's significantly different from its counterpart across the pond. While there is a Jack-o-Lantern will be available at Dunkin' locations stateside, that's where the similarities end.

Effectively immediately, Dunkin' locations should be carrying four new items based around spooky season. In addition to the Dunk-o-Lantern doughnut, a doughnut filled with butter creme, there's also the Spider Donut, a regular ring doughnut topped with orange frosting and a chocolate doughnut altered with icing to make it look like a spider.

For those wanting more Halloween drinks to try, fret not—Dunkin's is introducing two of those as well. The chain is bringing back its Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato for another go-around; the same with the chain's Blood Orange Dunkin' Referesher.

"With the brand's revamped loyalty program, Dunkin' Rewards members can fuel up for the full spectrum of spooky-season thrills with nearly magical offers," the chain said in a presser. "From now through October 31, Dunkin' Rewards members can unlock FREE goodies, including a Breakfast Sandwich, 10-count MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats or Bagel Minis with the purchase of any full-priced medium or larger beverage by October 31. Members can also order ahead on the app on Mondays to earn 100 bonus points."