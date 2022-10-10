Dunkin' Has the Coolest Halloween Doughnuts and You Probably Won't Be Able to Get Them

As with most other food brands, Dunkin' is celebrating spooky season in a big way. Saturday, the global coffee chain unveiled a set of six incredible Halloween doughnuts that will be available at select locations. In fact, a lot of you reading this probably won't even be able to get your hands on the adorably ghoulish treats. The reason? They're only available at Dunkin' locations in the United Kingdom.

Saturday, Dunkin' UK confirmed the Spooky Six doughnuts are returning to their stores in the Land of the Rose. All six of the doughnuts have various fillings, but are topped with vanilla icing that's been dyed different colors, which each one representing one of the classic Halloween monsters, including Dracula, Frankenstein, and a werewolf.

Stateside, Dunkin' announced it's largest fall push—outside the typical pumpkin spice fare—would be its partnership with Harpoon Brewery. For the fifth straight year, Harpoon and Dunkin' are releasing beer developed after classic Dunkin' drinks.

"This year marks our fifth year as partners with Dunkin', and it is such a treat every year to see brand fans get excited over which Dunkin' products we'll be introducing in our beers next," said Dan Kenary, Harpoon CEO and co-founder. "We can't wait to kick off the fall season with our New England neighbor again and raise a toast to another great year of Harpoon Dunkin' beers."

"Pumpkin Spice Lattes raises excitement from consumers every fall, so we were excited to work with Harpoon to bring the favorite beer back for another year," added Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin'. "Introducing the coffee roll and other classic coffee flavors to the latest beers brought our partnership to a level of flavor it's never been before, and we know brand fans will love it."