Amazing Spider-Man Actress Emma Stone Expecting First Child

✖

Emma Stone is expecting her first child with her husband Dave McCary. The news was confirmed by US Weekly. Stone and McCary began dating in October of 2017 and got engaged two years later. McCary shared the word of the their engagement in an Instagram post back in December of 2019, posting a photo of himself with Stone as they posed behind her engagement ring. McCary was spotted in May wearing a gold band on his hand, prompting speculation that they had quietly made the tying of the knot official. They reportedly tied the knot later, in September.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,” a source told US Weekly. “She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

Stacy portrayed Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man's franchises pair of movies. As Jamie Foxx is set to reprise his role as Electro and Andrew Garfield is rumored to be playing his titular Peter Parker character in the upcoming Spider-Man 3 starring Tom Holland from Sony and Marvel Studios. Whether or not Emma Stone will be revisiting the Marvel universe and reprising any Gwen Stacy role remains to be seen but there are certainly plenty of fans out there who would like to see her get a crack at Spider-Gwen.

For now, she is focused on welcoming in her first child with her husband and the two are looking pretty happy together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @davemccary

Congrats to Emma Stone and Dave McCary on their first child!

Do you want to see Stone play Gwen Stacy in another Marvel film? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!