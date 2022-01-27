Frank’s RedHot Launches First Ever Edible NFT and “Bonecoin” Cryptocurrency

Frank’s RedHot is getting in on the NFT game with a delicious twist. On Thursday, Frank’s RedHot announced the release of its first ever “edible NFT” as well as its own spoof crypto currency, “Bonecoin” to celebrate everyone’s favorite game-day snack of buffalo wings ahead of the Big Game. Beginning January 27th through the end of the Super Bowl on February 13th, wing fans can scan images of their chicken wing bones to earn Bonecoin. The fan with the most Bonecoin will win the Frank’s RedHot NFT and its edible counterpart, the eNFT.

“Frank’s RedHot keeps a pulse on the latest trends, and we are particularly excited about giving fans the opportunity to tap into the NFT space in a saucy and interactive way,” Alia Kemet, VP of Creative & Digital, McCormick said in a statement. “We’re excited to be a first to offer an edible NFT or what we’re calling an eNFT. What better way to enjoy football than with your own Frank’s wing art — both digital and edible.”

As was noted above, starting Thursday, January 27th through the end of the Big Game on February 13th, fans can scan images of their chicken wing bones to Bonecoin.com (mobile only) to earn Bonecoin. And, to help fans get in on the action, on Wednesday, February 2nd NFL legend and Frank’s ambassador Eli Manning will be in New York City manning the Frank’s Wing Wagon on Broadway between W 58th and 59th St between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. while supplies last giving away free Frank’s RedHot wings. Actor and comedian Eric Andre is also getting in on things to get fans enjoying wings and mining for Bonecoin on social media.

“I’m excited to give fans another way to be a part of the game while enjoying Frank’s RedHot,” Manning said.

Fans can also earn extra Bonecoin by visiting Bonecoin.com for links to follow Frank’s on social media or download the Flavor Maker ap. They can also head to the Frank’s website for game day recipes such as Original Buffalo Chicken Wings, Buffalo Chicken Dip, Buffalo Chicken Sliders, and more.

Will you be mining for Bonecoin to get in on the edible NFT action? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!