Funko Pops Rock With The White Stripes 2-Pack

It’s been over 20 years since The White Stripes rose to prominence with the launch of their 2001 album White Blood Cells. That album was followed by Elephant in 2003, which was an even bigger hit thanks to the single “Seven Nation Army”. Unfortunately, The White Stripes disbanded in 2011, but the duo of Jack White and Meg White are still rocking out together as Funko Pops.

Today Funko unveiled The White Stripes 2-Pack, which features Jack and Meg in the outfits that they wore on the cover of Elephant. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $19.99 with a release date set for April. On a related note, The White Stripes officially entered the coveted 1 billion streams club on Spotify last month with “Seven Nation Army” – an event that Jack White celebrated in the Instagram post below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can keep tabs on the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include: