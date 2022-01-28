Jabbawockeez Get a Funko Pop With a Chance at Chase

The Jabbawockeez hip-hop dance crew formed in 2003, and rose to stardom after winning the first season of America’s Best Dance Crew in 2008. Currently, they’re delivering their unique brand of intricate choreography, music, humor, and special effects to audiences in Las Vegas for their TIMELESS production at the MGM Grand. Their show was voted “Best Family Show” and “Best All Ages Show” for three years in a row.

In other words, a lot of people love the Jabawockeez. They also happen to perform while wearing white masks and gloves, which adds flair. Put those elements together and you have the perfect recipe for an official Funko Pop.

Indeed, Jabbawockeez Funko Pops are now a reality, and the first offering offers the chance at a rare Chase figure. The common Pop figure features the crew member in a red outfit, but lucky collectors will find a black outfit version on their doorstop when it drops on April 22nd. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon now and here at Entertainment Earth now.

