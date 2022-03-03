Machine Gun Kelly Gets Another Funko Pop Without Megan Fox

Rapper, rocker, and occasional actor Machine Gun Kelly was first immortalized in Funko Pop figure form back in November. Surprisingly, he was immortalized again today with a Pop figure based on his look on the 2020 album “Tickets to my Downfall”. Unfortunately, this is another standalone Funko Pop without girlfriend Megan Fox.

The first Funko Pop depicts MGK wearing a pink shirt, pants, bracelets, and guitar with white shoes. It is available to order here on Amazon now. The “Tickets to my Downfall” Funko Pop is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth, and it features MGK as he looked on the cover of the album. That said, this might have made more sense as a Funko Pop Albums release.

