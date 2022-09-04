All the Halloween Cereals Available This Spooky Season
The calendar finally reads September, which means many are celebrating the official arrival of spooky season. While Halloween is typically already always a major commercial holiday, this year it seems as if cereal makers are pushing their pedals to the metal with offerings. In addition to the annual return of General Mills' iconic Monster Cereals, all other companies are rolling out their own spooky season offerings. Within the past week, both Post and Kellogg's announced their own offerings, making a total of at least seven Halloween-oriented offerings from the major makers.
"Our Monster Cereals are some of our most iconic, and while we know fans are always excited to see them, we want to be sure that we're able to offer something new and different with each release," Mindy Murray, senior marketing communications manager at General Mills, added. "KAWS's love for these characters made him the perfect partner to bring them to life and offer multiple ways to celebrate this season. We can't wait for fans to find each box and experience the latest versions for themselves."
Keep scrolling to see what's coming to the shelf at your local grocer.
Boo Berry
and you know the boo berry is elite of the 3 pic.twitter.com/ljlg8Fghjq— anthony andrsn (@ayoandrsn) September 4, 2022
Count Chocula
First Count Chocula of the season! pic.twitter.com/dHMFsvO5Rj— Team HAMMA FIST (@TeamHAMMAFIST) September 4, 2022
Frankenberry
When my FAVORITE Worlds collide for #FunkoSodaSaturday 💖🍓🥰🍓💖 Yum 😋 and LOVE 💕🍓💕 @OriginalFunko @brianmariotti #FunkoSoda #Frankenberry #PopAdIcons pic.twitter.com/LnNf2PiDzX— The POP Lady (@ThePOPLady) September 4, 2022
Frute Brute
The elusive Frute Brute! pic.twitter.com/PgiJXfMmlA— Sloth (@slothrop420) September 1, 2022
Hocus Pocus 2
Hocus Pocus 2 cereal from @Target @KelloggsUS #HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/ndsepKqMJI— Jeremy🎃👻🦇 (@GoblinCandy1031) August 28, 2022
Shocking Orange Rice Krispies
New Shocking Orange Rice Krispies cereal is heading to shelves for the Halloween season! pic.twitter.com/bvm0wUFNZJ— Candy Hunting (@CandyHunting) August 8, 2022
Halloween Fruity Pebbles
I don’t need a therapist, baby. I have Halloween Fruity Pebbles. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/mfT7UmGL8v— The Broadway Slasher 🏳️🌈 (@Sequins4thots) July 26, 2022