Heinz Releases a New "Every Sauce" But There's a Catch

For sauce lovers, the current food trend environment is a good one with so many different sauces and condiments on store shelves covering everything from the classics like mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard through to aioli's and more. But now Heinz has launched what might be the holy grail of sauces — but it's only available in the UK. Heinz recently revealed their new Heinz Every Sauce, a new sauce offering that combines almost every one of Heinz's sauces — 14 in all.

The new Every Sauce includes a blend of the following Heinz Sauces: Burger Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Aioli Sauce, Smokey Baconnaise, Sweet Chilli, Chip Sauce, Saucy Sauce, Mayoracha, Mayomust, Truffle Mayo, Garlic & Caramelized Onion Mayo, Curry Ketchup, Pickle Ketchup and Smokey Bacon Ketchup.

"A delicious combination of not one, not two, but fourteen tasty sauces, from our rich and herby Burger Sauce to our creamy and indulgent Truffle Mayo (it tastes better than it sounds, trust us). This one is for the truly obsauced," said Heinz.

While the Everything Sauce may sound like a sauce fan's dream come true, there are a few catches. First up is that it is only available in the UK so sauce fans in the US and elsewhere are out of luck. But even for those who are UK residents, there is still a catch. There are only 100 bottles of Every Sauce so instead of selling them, Heinz is giving them away. Fans just have to go here and enter to win. The winners will be chosen at random on June 28th.

Of course, sauce fans in the US aren't entirely left out of new sauces. Heinz recently launched two new, limited-edition sauces, Black Garlic Ranch and Harissa Aioli. Black Garlic Ranch is described as a unique and intense experience combining the mellow, deep flavor of black garlic with the smoothness of ranch while Harissa Aioli is described as a smoky roasted red pepper blend with flavorful heat and a North African/Middle Eastern flair. Both are available at Walmart and Target stores nationwide for a limited time. The brand also recently announced a fashion collab with kate spade new york. The collection will feature accessories that take their inspiration from Heinz's iconic ketchup red color and features an assortment of items including totes, pouches, small leather goods, t-shirts, shoes, keychains, phone cases and more. The new collection, which will be available online at katespade.com and at select kate spade new york stores and department stores, will range in price from $45 to $398.