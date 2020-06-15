Hong Kong Disneyland Announces Reopening Next Week

✖

Hong Kong Disneyland has announced that it is reopening on June 18th. Disney had announced plans to get things rolling again in the region soon and now there’s a clear date to circle on the calendar. Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has been making some slight tweaks to accommodate life during the coronavirus pandemic and those changes will be in full effect when the park opens on June 18th. Stephanie Young is the Managing Director at the park and shared a special message with all the Guests who have been waiting for this announcement since the park closed its gates earlier this year. While Hong Kong Disneyland will be open, there will be limited attendance and social distancing in effect. That goes for attractions, restaurants, and all park facilities. Sanitization will also be a point of emphasis as the park reopens.

Check out her full statement below:

“At Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, it is my privilege to work with an incredible team of cast members to help share the magic with our guests. Over the past few months, we’ve been moved by your understanding and patience as we navigated an unprecedented closure. During this time, we took measured steps to maintain guest offerings at our hotels, with adjusted levels of service, and in May we reopened additional dining experiences,” the statement reads. “Today, as our surrounding community takes steps towards recovery, I’m thrilled to announce that Hong Kong Disneyland will also reopen to the public on June 18.”

“We are proud to be part of the Hong Kong community, which has worked hard and shown fortitude in how it has handled the pandemic,” it continues. “As we carefully welcome guests back to our park, we will draw on the learnings from the recent reopening of Shanghai Disney Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Similarly, we will also implement new and enhanced health and safety measures following the guidance of our local government and health care officials.”

It also mentions, “During this initial reopening phase, the park will open with limited attendance. The park will implement social distancing requirements in queues, restaurants, attraction vehicles and at other facilities throughout the park, and will increase the frequency of sanitization and disinfection in high-guest contact areas.”

Hong Kong Disneyland is the second of the company’s parks to reopen following Shanghai Disneyland.

