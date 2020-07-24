How to Make a Facemask With a Box of Krispy Kreme

If you find yourselves needing a face mask and are in a pinch, there's an easy way to craft your own. The best part of it all is the fact you'll only need a box of Krispy Kreme doughnuts and some basic household items to make it. A video from English magician Andy Clockwise that started re-circulating this week has gone viral again as he details how to form a mask out of the box of doughnuts.

Using nothing but the box itself, a pair of scissors, and a couple of pieces of scotch tape, you can have your own face shield that should adhere to most standards of having your nose and mouth covered in a public business. Watch the comedian's video above.

For what it's worth, a dozen doughnuts of Krispy Kreme Original Glaze are around $7.99 depending on your location, well worth it now that you know the box can also double as a mask.

Krispy Kreme are giving away a free face shield with every box of 12 doughnuts. The shield even carries the warning “contains nuts” 😂😂😂 @KrispyKreme, #KrispyKremeFaceShield https://t.co/uBtiJHtlPR pic.twitter.com/vOgkFnBIDP — Andy Clockwise (@Andy_Clockwise) June 20, 2020

Masks have popped up as a popular deterrent in helping stop the spread of COVID-19. In fact, most major public locations have started requiring a face covering of some kind so that they can reopen without spreading the virus. Disney Parks chief Josh D'Amaro previously called the new mask rules a "new normal" in a post-COVID world.

“We are in a new normal right now, so what's happening outside of the gates of Walt Disney World is our new world,” D’Amaro said. “I think you know we were one of the first theme parks to close, and we'll be about the last to open. And we spent every minute of every day thinking about how to operate in this new normal that we're in.”

“I’m exceptionally proud of this group in terms of what they've put together from a protocol perspective and being able to open in a phased and really responsible way,” he added. “I had a chance to walk Main Street just a few minutes ago. It feels really good in the park. So yeah, the world is a different place, but we feel really prepared to operate in this new environment that we're in.”

Unfortunately, the Krispy Kreme mask wouldn't cut it for admittance to Disney World. The resort requires masks to be made out of at least two layers of breathable material and be secured under the chin.

