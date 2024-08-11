Indiana Jones and Encanto Attractions Confirmed for Disney World

Indiana Jones and the Madrigal family have found their next adventures: Pueblo Esperanza. From a mythical Mayan temple to the magical Casa Madrigal, the new Tropical Americas-themed land at Walt Disney World Resort‘s Animal Kingdom park will be where guests can discover new attractions inspired by Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones franchise and Disney Animation’s Encanto. The 11-acre land will replace the DinoLand U.S.A. section of the park, but the Dinosaur ride isn’t going extinct just yet: construction will begin this fall ahead of a scheduled 2027 opening at the Florida resort.

Disney World’s new Indy ride “is going to be a completely new story from any other Indiana Jones attraction we have in the world,” Bruce Vaughn, Disney’s head of Imagineering, said when announcing the untitled experience at Disney D23 2024. It will be the third Indiana Jones thrill ride at a Disney theme park and the first to open in Florida, which has been home to the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios since 1989.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this new venture, the man with the hat has recently discovered aperfectly preserved Maya temple, and that can only mean one thing: it’stime to explore it. He’s heard rumors about a mythical creature deepwithin the temple — and he’s got to see it for himself. So, he brings usalong on the adventure… but will there be snakes? We’ll just have towait and see.

The nature-centric Animal Kingdom — which is home to Africa and Asia sections, and Pandora – The World of Avatar — will also expand with the first-ever Encanto-themed ride-through attraction in any Disney park. The Encanto ride takes place inside the Casita: the magical house home to Maribel, Bruno, Luisa, Isabela, and the rest of the Madrigal familia. Antonio has justreceived his special gift — the ability to communicate with animals— and his room has transformed into a rainforest. It’s time to goexplore alongside him, and you never know what member of the family you might bump into.

It’s the latest Encanto experience to come to Florida following the limited-time ¡Celebración Encanto! sing-along show at EPCOT’s CommuniCore Plaza Stage and the all-new Disney Starlight parade at the Magic Kingdom. The nighttime spectacular, which is set to open in summer 2025, will feature characters and parade floats inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Frozen, Encanto, and more.

In addition, the theme park’s icon, the Tree of Life in Discovery Park, will be home to a new show inspired by Zootopia and the upcoming Zootopia 2. Titled Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, the 3D show will replace the current It’s Tough to Be a Bug! and will feature Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and their anthromorphic animal friends as they take guests on anadventure through different biomes seen in the film when it opens next winter.

Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom concept art

Disney World’s just opened Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the newly-reimagined Country Bears Jamboree are the latest attractions to open at the Magic Kingdom, which just announced the new Disney Villains-themed land and two new rides based on Pixar’s Cars. A reimagined Test Track is scheduled to open in 2025 at EPCOT, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios set to begin construction next year on a Monsters, Inc. Land to join the park’s fan-favorite Toy Story Land.

“At Disney Experiences, Imagineers dream, create, design and build thesestories into real places,” Josh D’Amaro, Disney Experiences Chairman, said during Horizons:Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. “And we have Imagineers in place right now allaround the world because everything we’re going to share with you is inactive development. Plans are drawn. Dirt is moving.” D’Amaro added that Disney Parks is “doing everything” that was announced at D23, including an Avengers Campus expansion at California’s Disneyland Resort and two new Spider-Man attractions at Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland.