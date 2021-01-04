James Bond, That '70s Show Actress Tanya Roberts Dies at 65

Former James Bond actress Tanya Roberts has died at the age of 65. A new report from TMZ says that the That 70s Show star collapsed after a Christmas Eve walk with her dogs. Roberts lost consciousness after returning home and was taken to a hospital. There, she was placed on a ventilator and never regained consciousness. The outlet’s report also indicates that this wasn’t COVID-19 related. News surrounding the actress’ death today shocked fans as Roberts had been doing video chats for her fans last month. She leaves behind her current husband Lance, and her sister Barbara Chase. The actress was married to Barry Roberts for many years before his passing in 2006. As the story continues to develop, fans are taking to social media to post some remembrances. Her career stretched for many years through television and movies.

For a certain segment of fans, her work in A View to Kill with Roger Moore might be her most memorable work. But, younger fans deeply resonate with her work as Donna Pinciotti’s mom on That 70s Show. But, there was more than just that. For genre fans, a world of roles are right there to peruse. The Beastmaster, Sins of Desire, Inner Sanctum, Favorite Deadly Sins, and Tourist Trap are there just to name a few.

Roberts sounded happy about the later years of her career. She spoke with Closer Weekly in 2015 about the home she shared with her home Barry in Hollywood. Roberts told the publication it was, "like being in the country, but civilization isn't far away when I need it… Barry said, ‘There’s no way that house can be for sale. I called the realtor, found out that it was in escrow, and the next day, she called to say the would-be owner used a check they wouldn’t accept — so I got it!”

