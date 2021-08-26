✖

In a recent interview with Anthony Anderson on Jimmy Kimmel Live, DC star Jason Momoa told the host that he doesn't acutally go to the gym as much as you might expect. Momoa might be one of the hottest actors in Hollywood both on paper and physically, but that doesn't mean he spends his whole life trying to maintain that Adonis-like body. That's not because he doesn't work out, mind you; it's just that he's more an X-Games type, preferring to go out into the world and do practical rather than indoor exercises, unless there's an especially compelling reason to get out to the gym.

Of course, he had better watch out. After all, Black Manta isn't slacking at the gym right now.

"I like doing rock climbing and surfing, and there's no surf [at the gym]," Momoa said. "I do when the time's right....I'll get it together, I promise."

You can see the video below.

Filming is underway on Aquaman 2 — properly titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Little is known about the plot of the film, but director James Wan has hinted at the "horror sensibility" of the sequel before.

"Just like the first movie had a touch of my horror sensibility in it, in regards to the Trench sequence, I would say there will be a little bit of that in this next one," Wan told fans during last year's DC FanDome. "I think it's something that's a big part of who I am, and it just naturally comes out in these kinds of films."

Abdul-Mateen previously spoke with ComicBook.com about his role in the sequel. During our conversation, he revealed his hopes for the character's future in the DC Universe.

"Anywhere where he has a device or plot to get back to Aquaman, he’s going to use it. So, he can show up wherever,” Black manta actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen shared with ComicBook.com at the time. “But when he does I hope that we get to see more of his wit and more of the comedic parts of Black Manta and see more of the things that make him [the Black Manta] that I know and the human that the fans, and the people in this universe, have grown to love over the years.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Amber Heard as Mera. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role.