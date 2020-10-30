Jeff Bridges Reveals Health Update After Cancer Diagnosis

✖

Jeff Bridges has revealed a new health update after his Cancer diagnosis. Earlier in the month, The Big Lebowski star told his fans about his Lymphoma diagnosis on Twitter. Of course, there were so many reactions to that news. Now, he’s giving fans the opportunity to keep up with his condition on his website and there’s a personal touch waiting for them. Instead of a normal statement, Bridges is posting scans of handwritten letters about how he’s doing and the general honesty that people love from him. Social media has been used by a lot of people to cope with whatever they’ve got going on. For Bridges, this tie to his fans has to brighten his day and it’s not like his spirits aren’t high regardless. Check out what he had to say down below.

I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love! I’ll be sharing more updates on https://t.co/tndalVJNn0 pic.twitter.com/0hGh7gs1Dp — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 29, 2020

“This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of precociousness & gratitude & good old fashion [sic] love & lots of it, big time,” Bridges said on his site. “I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, & man I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!… This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence. I’m realizing if I have s*** to share, now’s the time.”

In the initial reveal of his Cancer diagnosis, Bridges was absolutely candid about how he was feeling and fans flocked to offer their well-wishes.

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

"As the Dude would say...New S**T has come to light," Bridges explained. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends,” he continued. “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://Vote.org Love, Jeff”

